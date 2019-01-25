Moycullen stop the rot with vital home Superleague win

Moycullen 82

Killorglin 57

MOYCULLEN ended their long losing streak on Saturday with an emphatic home win over fellow strugglers Killorglin of Kerry to give their Superleague survival hopes a massive shot in the arm.

An incredible long-distance shooting display – they knocked down 16 of 44 3-point attempts – coupled with some tenacious defence, saw Moycullen claim a third win of the season and move them within three points of Killorglin, and six of Maree, Neptune, and Swords in the league table.

It was the visitors who started the brighter, accumulating some early scores, but Moycullen soon settled and Isaiah Harris-Winn, Dylan Cunningham and Cian Nihill each nailed some three-point shots, helping to turn a seven-point deficit into a two-point lead.

From the second period onwards, Moycullen played much more assuredly. Offensively, they moved the ball well, and continued to find scores from distance – Harris Winn connected on a trio of three-pointers in the period.

Defensively, Moycullen looked very sharp. Joshua Marvesley did a stand-out job on the defensive end, essentially taking Killorglin’s American player out of the game, all of which saw Moycullen take a 41-35 lead at the break.

Moycullen did not let up offensively in the second-half – Harris-Winn only had eyes for outside shots, draining seven of his 15 attempts, while not having a single 2-point effort, and the dominance of Moycullen can be seen in the fact they had 72 shots at the basket compared to 55 for Killorglin.

They have eight games remaining, with seven of them at home. Their next game is their final road trip, as they head to Cork on Sunday week, February 3, to take on UCC Demons.

Moycullen: I Harris-Winn (21), C Nihill (15), P Lyons (12), J Marvesley (12), D Cunningham (11), J Tummon, (5), K Cunningham (2), C Curran (2), P Kelly (2), J Lyons, D Kenna.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.