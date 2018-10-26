Moycullen go on rampage in fine away victory over Cork rivals

Neptune 90

Moycullen 111

A dazzling shooting display from Moycullen’s Superleague team saw them claim a rare away win against Neptune in Cork last Saturday.

After consecutive weeks in which Moycullen struggled to find their scoring touch, they fired on all cylinders Saturday night, pouring in 18 three-pointers, and shooting a remarkable 52% from the field.

Moycullen led 54-45 at half-time, and with Dylan Cunningham claiming an impressive 13 rebounds and knocking-down 60% of his shots, John Cunningham’s side were full value for their second win of the season.

“I said last week that our problem was putting the ball in the basket, but the guys certainly came up with the answer to that tonight,” Moycullen coach Cunningham said.

With the game being played at a ferocious pace, scores came thick and fast for both teams on a night for offensive displays on a night in which the hosts weren’t far off the shooting accuracy of Moycullen, hitting 49% of their shots.

Moycullen did a better job on the defensive end in the third quarter, allowing them extend their lead to 17 points heading in to the final quarter; and an impressive overall Moycullen performance saw them finish the game with six players scoring in double-digits.

Indeed, Moycullen had scoring contributions from all 10 of their players, including up-and-coming star, Dara Kenna, who scored his first ever Superleague basket in the game’s closing minutes.

Moycullen are in action twice this weekend, travelling to Dublin on Saturday for a Cup clash with the reigning Superleague champs UCD; before hosting Griffith College Swords Thunder in the NUI Galway Kingfisher Gym on Monday at 3pm.

Moycullen: Isaiah Harris Winn (24), Dylan Cunningham (16), Cian Nihill (14), Connor Curran (13), Joseph Tummon (10), Kyle Cunningham (10), Paul Kelly (8), James Lyons (7), Patrick Lyons (7), Dara Kenna (2)

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

