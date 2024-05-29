  • Services

Services

Moycullen fashion show to honour memory of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden

Published:

Moycullen fashion show to honour memory of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden
Share story:

A fashion show is taking place in Moycullen next month (june) in honour of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden who recently lost their lives in a car accident in Mayo

Úna and her daughters 14-year-old Ciara and 10-year-old Saoirse were valued members of the Moycullen community, being active members of many sporting and social groups


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They were dedicated supporters of dog rescue charity MADRA, and as a result it’s been decided that all proceeds from the fashion show will be donated to MADRA in their names.

The show on Sunday week, June 9th, will be hosted by MoyGym and refreshments will be sponsored by Cafe Nua, The Fish Shop and The Gables.

The manager of MoyGym Jana explains how the idea came about:

The post Moycullen fashion show to honour memory of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor says Athenry in “dire need” of new multi-use community centre

Athenry is a growing town in absolutely dire need of a new community and arts centre. That’...

no_space
City Council urged to install public toilets in the Spanish Arch/Claddagh area

Galway City Council is being urged to install public toilets in the Spanish Arch/Claddagh Council...

no_space
Mairead Farrell says Government “dramatically failing students” over lack of dedicated accommodation

The Government is “dramatically failing students” over a lack of capital investment i...

no_space
Confusion remains over ticketing of drivers in Tuam town

There is still confusion over the ticketing system for parking in Tuam town. Locals previously ra...

no_space
Vodafone to upgrade to 4G and 5G networks across Galway City next month

Vodafone is to permanently upgrade its networks to 4G and 5G across Galway City next month It fol...

no_space
New entrant spooks field in the Group of Death

Kenny Deery’s surprise entry into the race for a Galway City Council seat has spooked rivals in C...

no_space
Incumbents look to have breathing space

With five sitting councillors in the running – and four of them former mayors – newcomers will ha...

no_space
Scramble for share of retiring member’s votes

Galway City Central proves the adage that every vote counts. Just ask the Labour Party, who lost ...

no_space
Pupils from Ardrahan and Corofin win awards at national coding competition

Pupils from schools in Ardrahan and Corofin have won awards at the National Scratch Coding Finals...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up