Moycullen doctors resolve high court dispute over breakdown of medical partnership
Two Moycullen doctors have resolved their High Court dispute following the dissolution of their medical partnership.
The dispute was between Dr Eva Flynn and Dr Sean Mullin, who are both GPs who had operated a partnership from the Moycullen Health Centre.
Last April Dr Eva Flynn secured a temporary order restraining Dr Sean Mullin from preventing her from accessing or attending at the premises they had operated the partnership from since 2022.
The order also restrained Dr Mullin from preventing her from providing treatment to her patients at the premises.
The action, where the defendant had denied any wrongdoing, was then adjourned to allow out of court discussions aimed at resolving the row.
It had been alleged that Dr Mullin was wrongfully attempting to push Dr. Flynn out of the partnership and appropriate the business for himself.
Dr Flynn claimed that differences arose between the two, including over finances and workloads, resulting in the dissolution of the partnership.
The High Court has now heard that the matter has been resolved following a mediation.
Counsel said with the consent of the parties the proceedings could be adjourned to a date later this year – to allow for the terms of the settlement agreement to be implemented.
