This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A café and gift store in Moycullen has announced it’s shutting down.

The family run Tree Bark is located on the main street, and in a statement on social media says it’s closing to enjoy more family time.

It has been selling takeaway coffee, wine and pastries, along with arts and crafts gifts in the village since November 2018.

They remain open every day for the next few weeks, until they close the doors for good on Sunday May 18th.