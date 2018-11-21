Moycullen bypass plan to go to tender in second quarter of 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped plans for the Moycullen bypass will go to tender in the second quarter of 2019.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says tender documents for the appointment of a contractor have been drafted with the tender process likely to take six months.

The Fianna Fail TD also says a contractor will be appointed in the near future to construct fencing along the Oughterard to Bunakill route.

