Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped plans for the Moycullen bypass will go to tender in the second quarter of 2019.
Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says tender documents for the appointment of a contractor have been drafted with the tender process likely to take six months.
The Fianna Fail TD also says a contractor will be appointed in the near future to construct fencing along the Oughterard to Bunakill route.
Moycullen bypass plan to go to tender in second quarter of 2019
