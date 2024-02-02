Movement on long-running saga to build pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard
There’s movement on a long-running saga to build a pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard.
Consultants have now been appointed to the project, and will lead it through to planning stage.
Locals have sought the footbridge as a solution to safety hazards posed to pedestrians over the existing narrow road bridge through the town.
But the project has encountered enormous difficulties in the past, including environmental concerns.
Local Councillor Tom Welby has been speaking to David Nevin about the need to get this right the first time
