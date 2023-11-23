Move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport compared to fable of Chicken Licken

The move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport next summer has been compared to the fable of Chicken Licken.

Chicken Licken tells the story of a young chicken who warns everyone the entire sky is falling down because a falling acorn hits him on the head.





And Athenry/Oranmore councillor David Collins argues city councillors are doing something very similar.

He says without any evidence whatsoever, they’re claiming too many gigs at the Airport site could threaten the Galway Arts Festival.

While a majority of city councillors backed the move, Councillors Frank Fahy, Noel Larkin and Clodagh Higgins strongly opposed it.

These people give their opinion on the controversy:

Galway Airport is jointly owned by Galway City and Galway County Council – so city councillors don’t necessarily get the final say.

And Councillor David Collins told David Nevin it’s a terrible decision – and it sends out the completely wrong message.

