Mountbellew to show its shear class

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Mountbellew will again welcome the cream of sheep shearers from all over Europe when the town hosts the 2025 European and Connacht Sheep Shearing Finals at the local Co-op grounds over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
Details of the event was launched on Friday night last at an enjoyable gathering in the Malthouse Mountbellew.
The National Chairman of the Sheep Shearing Association Tom Dunne recalled the All-Ireland finals held in Mountbellew in 2024 as one of the most successful ever held.
And he said that he had every confidence that this year’s European Finals would surpass that.
Event Chairman Michael Cunniffe spoke of the economic value of such an event to the region and he thanked the community for their support.
He said that many preparations have been made but much work had still to be done – and he called for offers of support from voluntary people in the community to make the task easier for all concerned.
He described the Sheepfest as a major tourism and family event with a host side events in music and song, children’s events and activities, Tug-o-War, trade stands and many more events were at the advanced planning stage.
Representing the IFA, Teresa Roche said that the committee had the full support of the organisation and called on farmers of the county and beyond to support the committee on their efforts to show the skills of Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling to the members of the wider community.
The launch night concluded with music and song by local musicians and the serving of refreshments to all present.
Pictured: Mountbellew Menshed at the launch of Shearfest in the Malthouse, Mountbellew.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Pupils from 16 schools take part in Garda-organised hurling tournament
The hurling superstars of tomorrow put their skills on show when the Gort Garda Seven-a-Side Hurl...
Oughterard pub gets go ahead for major revamp after years of closed doors
A substantial premises in Tuam, which was once the heartbeat of nightlife in the town, is set to ...
Community groups across Galway invited to join new "Nature Network"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommunity groups across Galway have been invited to c...
University of Galway’s Tax Clinic wins Excellence in Education award
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway’s Tax Clinic has been recogn...
Local MEP says changes to CAP inspections will reduce red tape for farmers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says changes to the CAP inspection regime...
People of Finney Parish mark the 100th Anniversary of their church later today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe people of Finney on the border between Connemara ...
Atlantic Masters prepares for annual Lifeboat Swim
The Atlantic Masters Swimming Club along with the OMCSU & Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station have r...
Galway duo to take part in new Young Sheep Farmer Forum
Two young farmers from Galway have been chosen to take part in the new Kepak Young Sheep Farmer F...
Galway branch of Irish Guide Dogs seeks support for national fundraising day
The Galway volunteer fundraising Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is running a whole seri...