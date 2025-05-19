Mountbellew to show its shear class

Mountbellew will again welcome the cream of sheep shearers from all over Europe when the town hosts the 2025 European and Connacht Sheep Shearing Finals at the local Co-op grounds over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

Details of the event was launched on Friday night last at an enjoyable gathering in the Malthouse Mountbellew.

The National Chairman of the Sheep Shearing Association Tom Dunne recalled the All-Ireland finals held in Mountbellew in 2024 as one of the most successful ever held.

And he said that he had every confidence that this year’s European Finals would surpass that.

Event Chairman Michael Cunniffe spoke of the economic value of such an event to the region and he thanked the community for their support.

He said that many preparations have been made but much work had still to be done – and he called for offers of support from voluntary people in the community to make the task easier for all concerned.

He described the Sheepfest as a major tourism and family event with a host side events in music and song, children’s events and activities, Tug-o-War, trade stands and many more events were at the advanced planning stage.

Representing the IFA, Teresa Roche said that the committee had the full support of the organisation and called on farmers of the county and beyond to support the committee on their efforts to show the skills of Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling to the members of the wider community.

The launch night concluded with music and song by local musicians and the serving of refreshments to all present.

Pictured: Mountbellew Menshed at the launch of Shearfest in the Malthouse, Mountbellew.