Mountbellew student’s art exhibition launched at city’s Ceannt Station
An exhibition of paintings by Holy Rosary College student Mary O’Connor has been launched at the city’s Ceannt Station
6th year student Mary is a talented and creative student who is neurodivergent.
She expresses her emotions through her artwork enabling her to communicate with others in a unique and powerful way.
The exhibition came about through Mary’s participation in a pilot scheme in the Business in the Community Employment Strategy
The pilot seeks to improve access to, and opportunities for, a positive and successful transition to post-school life.
