Mountbellew-Galway bus route going to public consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There will be a public consultation in the coming weeks on proposed changes to the 425A Mountbellew-Galway bus route.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed they will be giving people the chance to have their say before any changes are made.

One of the proposed changes is to re-route it into Athenry, but some people have raised concerns over how this will impact the journey time.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan says the public consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say.

Photo – Bus Eireann