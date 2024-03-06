Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools

Agri Aware is set to hold Farm Walk & Talk events in Mountbellew Agricultural College tomorrow and Friday.

Agri Aware expect over 600 Leaving Cert Agricultural Science students from schools in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Clare to take part





Students will participate in sustainability and farm safety talks, and in addition will recieve a notebook with extensive notes on key areas of the Leaving Cert curriculum.

Executive Director at Agri Aware Marcus O’Halloran, says it’s a great chance for students to put theory into practice.

