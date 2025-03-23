Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU sign Memorandum of Understanding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
ATU and Mountbellew Agricultural College have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding
This marks a partnership between the two institutions which allows for more educational opportunities in the agricultural and environmental sectors
Shared access to library and academic resources, innovation projects and student placements are all part of the collaboration
The agreement, which was signed by ATU President Dr Orla Flynn and Head of Mountbellew Agricultural College Dr Edna Curley, will be in place for at least 5 years