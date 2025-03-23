  • Services

Services

Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU sign Memorandum of Understanding

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU sign Memorandum of Understanding
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ATU and Mountbellew Agricultural College have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding

This marks a partnership between the two institutions which allows for more educational opportunities in the agricultural and environmental sectors

Shared access to library and academic resources, innovation projects and student placements are all part of the collaboration

The agreement, which was signed by ATU President Dr Orla Flynn and Head of Mountbellew Agricultural College Dr Edna Curley, will be in place for at least 5 years

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Two Galway Restaurants Makes Sunday Times Top Ten List

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Restaurants have made the top ten in the S...

no_space
Minister of State Urges Eligible Households to Avail of Free Solar Panel Grant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister of State Seán Canney is calling on household...

no_space
Selection convention to take place in Loughrea to fill seat vacated by Senator Shane Curley

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA selection convention will take place this evening i...

no_space
Local MEP says EU must strike the correct balance on new animal transport rules

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says it's critically important the EU str...

no_space
Budding engineers and scientists get taste of the ocean’s energy potential

Up to 800 budding engineers and scientists representing 32 schools across the county marked Engin...

no_space
Galwegian tackles series of half marathons to support young people with cancer

A Galway runner is taking on six half marathons in six European cities this year to raise funds f...

no_space
University mentor programme allows students to pass on passion for reading to next generation

By Tom O'Connell Already a semester into an MA in English at the turn of the New Year – and af...

no_space
GAA President Jarlath Burns Officially Turns the Sod of Renville Sports Grounds

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOranmore Maree GAA One Club was delighted to welcome ...

no_space
Anti-racism march to call on Galway city council to be proactive in challenging discrimination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA march taking place in Galway in the next hour (2pm)...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up