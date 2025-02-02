Mountaineer and broadcaster delivers talk in aid of Galway Mountain Rescue

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Nomadic journeys in Siberia and across the Sahara – not to mention the hazards of climbing north faces of the European alps – are among themes of a bilingual and illustrated talk which mountaineer, writer and broadcaster Dermot Somers will give next Thursday, February 6, in the Connemara Coast Hotel in Na Forbacha.
Hosted by Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil as part of the sailing club’s winter talks series, all proceeds after costs will go towards Galway Mountain Rescue.
Somers, born in Roscommon, is a writer, former broadcaster, and a mountaineer. He lives in Drogheda, Co Louth.
With Crossing the Line Films, he has presented many travel and adventure programmes for TG4 and RTÉ, including a series on nomadic journeys of the world, which took him to Siberia, the Sahara, Iran, Nepal and Tibet.
His fiction, history, and travel-writing have been published in English and in Irish, winning awards in both languages.
He was a member of the successful Irish Everest Expedition, 1993, and he has travelled the world as a climber, with a particular interest in the Alps and the Himalayas.
He is author of a number of books, including the recently published Uncommon Ground: Adventures with Outsiders in Remarkable Terrain (Choice Publishing 2024). The collection is grounded in the author’s personal experience of extreme landscape, ranging from serious alpinism to desert and arctic travel.
Eachtránaithe inár Measc – Adventurers in our Midst – with Dermot Somers is part of Cumann Seoltóireachta an Spidéil Winter Talks 2025; it takes place in the Connemara Coast Hotel next Thursday at 8pm.
Tickets are available at the door from 7.15pm. Adults: €10; Concessions and children €5.
For further information, email csswintertalks@gmail.com
Pictured: Talk…mountaineer, writer and broadcaster Dermot Somers. Photo: Tom Curtis.
