  • Services

Services

Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns

Published:

Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns
Share story:

Motorists are being urged to respect school wardens’ authority on the roads as school returns.

Wardens have the same legislative power as Gardaí to stop traffic and those who fail to comply could face fines and penalty points.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Drivers are asked to never stop on the crossing and be prepared to come to a standstill if requested to do so.

Yemisi Olayiwola (Yem-ee-see Ol-eye-ee-wolla), School Warden for Scoil Rois on Taylors Hill, says some drivers are putting children in danger.

The post Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan

Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Ga...

no_space
64 incidents of fish kills in Galway waterways since 1969

A new report has revealed there’s been 64 recorded incident of fish kills in Galway rivers ...

no_space
Europe’s oldest sailing race expected to attract big crowds to Galway

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe is set to bring big crowds to Galway tomorrow (Sa...

no_space
Galway Racecourse ranked most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland

A new study has ranked Galway Racecourse as the most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland. Bal...

no_space
New home builds picking up pace in County Galway

The number of commencement notices for new home builds is picking up pace across County Galway. T...

no_space
Russell’s brace helps United close the gap

Galway United 3 Peamount United 1 By Mike Rafferty WITH three games in hand on Women's N...

no_space
Artist takes inspiration from ‘Beneath our Feet’

The KAVA community art gallery in Kinvara’s former courthouse is the venue for Beneath our Feet, ...

no_space
Sculptures set in stone at Coole Park

Clare-based Irish Natural Stone (INStone) is hosting its first outdoor exhibition at Coole Park N...

no_space
Ernesto can’t defeat Galway’s firefighters as they take to Corrib for charity row

Galway’s firefighters are by their nature a hardy crew – so when Storm Ernesto threatened to dera...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up