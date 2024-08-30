Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Motorists are being urged to respect school wardens’ authority on the roads as school returns.
Wardens have the same legislative power as Gardaí to stop traffic and those who fail to comply could face fines and penalty points.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Drivers are asked to never stop on the crossing and be prepared to come to a standstill if requested to do so.
Yemisi Olayiwola (Yem-ee-see Ol-eye-ee-wolla), School Warden for Scoil Rois on Taylors Hill, says some drivers are putting children in danger.
The post Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan
Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Ga...
64 incidents of fish kills in Galway waterways since 1969
A new report has revealed there’s been 64 recorded incident of fish kills in Galway rivers ...
Europe’s oldest sailing race expected to attract big crowds to Galway
The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe is set to bring big crowds to Galway tomorrow (Sa...
Galway Racecourse ranked most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland
A new study has ranked Galway Racecourse as the most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland. Bal...
New home builds picking up pace in County Galway
The number of commencement notices for new home builds is picking up pace across County Galway. T...
Russell’s brace helps United close the gap
Galway United 3 Peamount United 1 By Mike Rafferty WITH three games in hand on Women's N...
Artist takes inspiration from ‘Beneath our Feet’
The KAVA community art gallery in Kinvara’s former courthouse is the venue for Beneath our Feet, ...
Sculptures set in stone at Coole Park
Clare-based Irish Natural Stone (INStone) is hosting its first outdoor exhibition at Coole Park N...
Ernesto can’t defeat Galway’s firefighters as they take to Corrib for charity row
Galway’s firefighters are by their nature a hardy crew – so when Storm Ernesto threatened to dera...