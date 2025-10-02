Motorists urged to drive with care as large number of Galway roads affected by flooding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several roads and carparks across the city and county have been closed as Storm Amy hits.

Toft Car Park, Salthill Car Park and Silverstrand Road will be closed off to the public until further notice.

While Ballyloughane Beach Road will be for local access only until further notice.

In the county, N83 Claregalway down to one lane.

N83 Annbally passable with care.

N59 Gortacleva past Bushypark passable with care

N59 Rosscahill passable with care

N59 Kylemore closed

Mountain Road in Moycullen village closed

M17 from Annaghhill to Tuam closed northbound due to collision

Meanwhile, all Galway City Council woodlands will close tomorrow, through to Saturday, pending inspections by our staff.

Tomorrow’s Eastside Arts Festival events are cancelled while Galway City Museum will close early at 1pm

Tomorrow’s level two orange wind warning for Galway comes into effect at 2pm, lasting until 10pm while a red marine warning will also come into effect.

People in areas with status orange weather warnings in place should limit travel to essential journeys and shelter in place as much as possible during Storm Amy.

The advice comes from the National Emergency Management Office, its urging people to stay away from coastal areas too.

A yellow alert comes in for the entire country from midday until midnight tomorrow

Meanwhile, three weather warnings are NOW in place – including a status orange rain warning for Kerry and a thunderstorm warning for Connacht.

A status yellow rain warning for Galway, Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht is in effect until 8 this evening.