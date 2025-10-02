  • Services

Services

Motorists urged to drive with care as large number of Galway roads affected by flooding

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Motorists urged to drive with care as large number of Galway roads affected by flooding
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several roads and carparks across the city and county have been closed as Storm Amy hits.

Toft Car Park, Salthill Car Park and Silverstrand Road will be closed off to the public until further notice.

While Ballyloughane Beach Road will be for local access only until further notice.

In the county, N83 Claregalway down to one lane.

N83 Annbally passable with care.

N59 Gortacleva past Bushypark passable with care

N59 Rosscahill passable with care

N59 Kylemore closed

Mountain Road in Moycullen village closed

M17 from Annaghhill to Tuam closed northbound due to collision

Meanwhile, all Galway City Council woodlands will close tomorrow, through to Saturday, pending inspections by our staff.

Tomorrow’s Eastside Arts Festival events are cancelled while Galway City Museum will close early at 1pm

Tomorrow’s level two orange wind warning for Galway comes into effect at 2pm, lasting until 10pm while a red marine warning will also come into effect.

People in areas with status orange weather warnings in place should limit travel to essential journeys and shelter in place as much as possible during Storm Amy.

The advice comes from the National Emergency Management Office, its urging people to stay away from coastal areas too.

A yellow alert comes in for the entire country from midday until midnight tomorrow

Meanwhile, three weather warnings are NOW in place – including a status orange rain warning for Kerry and a thunderstorm warning for Connacht.

A status yellow rain warning for Galway, Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht is in effect until 8 this evening.

More like this:
no_space
Seven Galway businesses are winners at Ireland's best managed companies awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven Galway businesses have won top prizes at Irelan...

no_space
Lexus Galway first Irish winner of major Lexus European award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLexus Galway in Ballybrit has been named first ever I...

no_space
Galway teen denies inventing "story" she was raped for attention

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway teenager has denied that she made up a "stor...

no_space
Free tax support service launched in Galway for vulnerable groups

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA free and confidential tax support service has been ...

no_space
Keith Finnegan appointed International Relations Officer at City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Galway Bay FM broadcaster Keith Finnegan has t...

no_space
Galway Clinic opens second cardiac catheterisation laboratory

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Clinic has opened a second cardiac catheterisa...

no_space
Open meeting tonight on re-establishing MS Galway branch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn open meeting will take place tonight with the aim ...

no_space
Galway workers just below national average for annual earnings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is just below the national average when it com...

no_space
Public consultation event on proposed energy centre in Doughiska

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public information event on a proposed major low en...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up