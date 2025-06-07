Motorists advised to expect possible distruptions during tomorrow's CROI Cycle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 31st annual Croí Corrib Charity Cycle is taking place in Galway tomorrow and will depart from the University of Galway Dangan Sports Campus.

Due to the large number of cyclists taking part, Croí would like to advise motorists and road users that there may be delays in the area throughout Sunday.

The cycle starts at University of Galway Dangan Sports Campus at 8am, and finishes at Croí House, Newcastle, There are two routes which will be affected throughout the morning and afternoon:

50km Route An out-and-back route that departs from the Dangan Sports Facility Carpark (adjacent to NUIG), *out via the new Moycullen bypass, Oughterard, back *via the Moycullen bypass, and finishes at the Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, Newcastle, Galway City.

*This route does not go through Moycullen Town

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/46329569

107km Route : Departs from the Dangan Sports Facility Carpark (adjacent to NUIG), Moycullen, Spiddal, Rossaveal, Maam Cross, Oughterard, *back via the Moycullen bypass, and finishes at the Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, Newcastle, Galway City.

This route goes through Moycullen Town on the way out but back via the new Moycullen bypass

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/46329399

Croí would like to take this opportunity to thank cyclists, motorists, and local communities along the route for their patience and understanding in advance of the event.