  • Services

Services

Motorists advised to expect possible distruptions during tomorrow's CROI Cycle

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Motorists advised to expect possible distruptions during tomorrow's CROI Cycle
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 31st annual Croí Corrib Charity Cycle is taking place in Galway tomorrow and will depart from the University of Galway Dangan Sports Campus.

Due to the large number of cyclists taking part, Croí would like to advise motorists and road users that there may be delays in the area throughout Sunday.

The cycle starts at University of Galway Dangan Sports Campus at 8am, and finishes at Croí House, Newcastle, There are two routes which will be affected throughout the morning and afternoon:

50km Route An out-and-back route that departs from the Dangan Sports Facility Carpark (adjacent to NUIG), *out via the new Moycullen bypass, Oughterard, back *via the Moycullen bypass, and finishes at the Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, Newcastle, Galway City.

*This route does not go through Moycullen Town

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/46329569

107km Route : Departs from the Dangan Sports Facility Carpark (adjacent to NUIG), Moycullen, Spiddal, Rossaveal, Maam Cross, Oughterard, *back via the Moycullen bypass, and finishes at the Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, Newcastle, Galway City.

This route goes through Moycullen Town on the way out but back via the new Moycullen bypass

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/46329399

Croí would like to take this opportunity to thank cyclists, motorists, and local communities along the route for their patience and understanding in advance of the event.

More like this:
no_space
Art exhibition taking place in Galway today as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMToday as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2025, RTÉ's This is ...

no_space
Success for Galway Law firms at 2025 LEAP Irish Law Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway based law firms took home provincial and natio...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala refuses plan to knock derelict Gort bungalow and replace with new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans to knock down a derelict bungalow in Gort and r...

no_space
New categories are announced at the launch of the Local Ireland Media Awards

Local Ireland, the association which represents local news publishers across Ireland – including ...

no_space
Five-year plan puts inclusive regional development at heart of Ireland’s future

The Western Development Commission has unveiled its updated economic roadmap – aiming to position...

no_space
GRETB calls for investment and collaboration to transform poverty into potential

The Chief Executive of the Galway & Roscommon ETB has called for sustainable investment in yo...

no_space
Local TD tells Taoiseach home-builders "feel scammed" by development contributions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYoung home-builders in East Galway feel like they're ...

no_space
Michael D Higgins donates Presidential Archive to University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMichael D Higgins has donated his Presidential Archiv...

no_space
City medtech ICS Medical Devices announces 72 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBallybrit-based medtech firm ICS Medical Devices has ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up