Motorist took Gardaí on high-speed chase through Conamara

Gardaí were involved in a high-speed chase through Conamara in pursuit of a young uninsured, unlicensed driver who raced away from a late-night roadside checkpoint.

Seán O’Toole travelled at speeds of up to 120kmph along the road from Casla to An Cheathrú Rua – overtaking vehicles on solid white lines and driving at a Garda patrol car – as he tried to evade detection.

The 22-year-old college student from Furbo Beach, Na Forbacha, pleaded guilty to eight road traffic offences when the case came before the June sitting of Derrynea District Court.

Garda Joseph Kilmartin of An Cheathrú Rua Garda Station gave evidence he was operating a checkpoint at Casla after midnight on December 23, 2023.

He said the defendant did not stop at the checkpoint and evaded it by driving his Volkswagen Passat into the hard shoulder and speeding away.

Garda Kilmartin activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle, which he observed driving dangerously at speeds of between 100kmph and 120kmph, and overtaking vehicles on a continuous white line.

The court heard that two females ran from the vehicle at An Cheathrú Rua Theas, and Garda Kilmartin said he caught up with the vehicle at Trá an Dóilín, a dead end.

The defendant attempted to evade the Garda and drove at his patrol car but was eventually stopped when another Garda patrol car arrived on the scene.

Garda Kilmartin said O’Toole failed to produce an insurance certificate or valid driver’s licence when he was eventually stopped and questioned.

Defence solicitor John Martyn confirmed his client was pleading guilty to all offences.

These included careless driving at An Cheathrú Rua Theas; and three dangerous driving offences at Claidhnach and Barr a Doire in An Cheathrú Rua and at Doire an Fhéich, Casla.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driver’s licence and failure to produce both documents.

The defendant had two previous convictions including one for being in possession of a controlled substance. Mr Martyn asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow his client to complete a driver awareness course.

Judge Fiona Lydon ordered a pre-sanction report and asked that the defendant undergo a retrospective hair follicle test that would tell whether he had consumed drugs in the past six months. The matter was adjourned until October.