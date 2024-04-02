Motorist in Kilcolgan caught driving 124km/h in an 80 zone in Easter crackdown
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Three people were killed on the roads and over 170 drivers were arrested on over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.
Garda figures from 7am on Thursday to 7am today show people involved in 13 crashes were also left with serious and life-threatening injuries.
The highest speed recorded in Galway was in Kilcolgan – where a motorist was caught driving 124km/h in an 80 zone.
Over 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests were carried out at checkpoints around the country over the long weekend.
177 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving including 36 people between 7am Monday and 7am this morning. Over a quarter of all arrests happened between 8am and 2pm.
Over 2,600 drivers will be fined and receive penalty points for speeding, with one driver clocked doing 126km/h in a 50 zone on a residential street in Dublin 5.
220 people will get points and a fine for using their phone behind the wheel, while 77 people will also receive a penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.
