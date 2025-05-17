Motorist in his sixties dies in Tuam crash while motorcyclist in his thirties seriously injured in city crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has died – and another has been seriously injured – in two separate crashes in Galway.

The first collision involved a single vehicle on a local road in Blackacre, Tuam, at approximately 10.30pm last night.

The driver, a man in his 60s who was the sole occupant of the car, was found unresponsive at the scene and brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road has been closed to facilitate a forensic examination by Garda Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has also been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The other collision involved a motorbike on the Siobhan McKenna Road in Galway City shortly before 8pm yesterday evening.

The driver, a male in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment. His injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both collisions to come forward with a special appeal to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings from both areas at the time, to share this material with Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam or Galway Garda Stations, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.