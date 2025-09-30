Motorist fled from garage without paying for petrol

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A suspended jail sentence was imposed on an unemployed man who filled his tank with fuel at an Oughterard service station and drove off without paying.
Michael Sweeney with an address in 146 Arden View, Co Offaly, appeared before Derrynea District Court, where he pleaded guilty to theft at Mace filling station in Oughterard at 6.30pm on February 16, 2023.
Sergeant Damien Prendergast outlined that the defendant filled his vehicle with €82.09 worth of fuel in the service station and drove off without paying.
The incident was captured on CCTV, and he was arrested.
Sweeney – who had 50 previous convictions including four for theft – pleaded guilty to the offence.
His barrister, Garry MacDonald, instructed by solicitor Brian Gilmartin, handed in €100 to the court to cover the theft cost. The balance was for charity, he said.
Mr MacDonald said his client was an unemployed 23-year-old father of three children with a fourth child on the way.
His client was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time of the offence but had since kicked the habit after a stint in prison. He was no longer drinking alcohol or taking drugs, Mr MacDonald said.
Judge Fiona Lydon imposed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for twelve months.
