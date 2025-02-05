Motorist caught driving at 206km/hr in Ballinasloe in latest crackdown on speeding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A motorist has been caught driving at 206km/hr in Ballinasloe over the Bank Holiday weekend.

They were travelling on the M6, which is a 120 zone, and it was the top speed noted by Gardaí during the operation.

Another Galway driver was also caught on the M6 driving at 168km/hour over the weekend.

Over 2,200 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the five-day operation, which began last Thursday, and ended yesterday morning.

Gardaí also arrested just under 200 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Gardaí say there were four fatalities as a result of traffic collisions on Irish roads over St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend.

This brings the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year to 15.