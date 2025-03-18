  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Motorist caught driving 171km/hr on 120 zone in Kinvara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Motorist caught driving 171km/hr on 120 zone in Kinvara
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A motorist has been caught driving at 171km/hr on a 120 zone in Kinvara.

The car was detected by Gardaí 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the M18 in Killeenhugh.

More than 2 thousand 600 drivers were detected speeding and another 200 were arrested for drink and drug driving over the bank holiday weekend.

While over 200 drivers were caught using their phones while behind the wheel, and 95 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied.

Two people died on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend, and there were seven serious crashes.

More like this:
no_space
Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing an appeal for information in rela...

no_space
Consultation now open on new Athenry Town Centre First Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being invited to have their say on the new...

no_space
Last chance to apply for innovative nature scheme in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLandowners, schools, farmers and community groups in ...

no_space
Marine Institute to showcase Shellfish Fisheries and Marine Biodiversity at Irish Skipper Expo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute will exhibit at the Irish Skippe...

no_space
Speculation increases Eugene Levy will cameo on Ros na Rún

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBookies odds are predicting that actor Eugene Levy wi...

no_space
Local TD suggests Trump "inform himself better on people" following Conor McGregor appearance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says US President Donald Trump should "inf...

no_space
Galway Medtech company scaling up for US market entry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway medtech company is significantly scaling up ...

no_space
Claim ambulance for Inis Oírr would cost less than controversial Dáil bike shelter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ambulance for Inis Oírr is badly needed and would ...

no_space
Galway schools and education centre recognised for LGBTQ+ work

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway schools and one education centre has been ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up