Motorist caught driving 171km/hr on 120 zone in Kinvara

A motorist has been caught driving at 171km/hr on a 120 zone in Kinvara.

The car was detected by Gardaí 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the M18 in Killeenhugh.

More than 2 thousand 600 drivers were detected speeding and another 200 were arrested for drink and drug driving over the bank holiday weekend.

While over 200 drivers were caught using their phones while behind the wheel, and 95 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied.

Two people died on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend, and there were seven serious crashes.