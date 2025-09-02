  • Services

Motorist caught almost twice the speed limit on Monivea Road in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A motorist has been caught driving almost twice the speed limit in the city.

The driver was detected doing 91km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R339 on the Monivea Road.

Gardaí and the RSA carried out a national speed enforcement operation for 24 hours yesterday.

569 vehicles were found to be going over the speed limit throughout the day.

Meanwhile, yesterday two Galway motorists were highlighted for speeding on National Slowdown Day.

Both were in 50km/hr zones – with one driving at 65km/hr on the Dublin Road in the city, and the other doing 66km/hr on the Main Street in Williamstown

