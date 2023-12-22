One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore West.

Gardaí are out in force today, monitoring speed, and drink and drug driving as part of Go Slow Day.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

One driver in Galway has been found by Gardaí to be travelling at 149km/h in the 120 zone in Carnmore.

Nationally, GoSafe have checked the speed of almost 30,000 vehicles since this morning, with 120 driving over the speed limit.

The post Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.