Motorist admits to careless driving

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A part-time teacher pleaded guilty to careless driving after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision along the main road through South Conamara.
Kate Fennell of Cregg, Lahinch, Co Clare collided with an oncoming car on the R336 at Aille, Indreabhán on July 9, 2024.
Sergeant Damien Prendergast told Derrynea District Court that the driver was turning right off the R336, but she mistimed it and didn’t gauge the distance of the oncoming car, which she collided with.
Her daughter, aged nine at the time, was travelling with her.
Sgt Prendergast said the victim, the driver of the other car, suffered minor facial injuries in the incident investigated by Garda James Kelly.
All three were brought by ambulance to the Emergency Department of University Hospital Galway as a precaution, he said.
Sgt Prendergast confirmed the defendant had five previous road traffic convictions, including no insurance a decade ago. Insurance was in order for this incident, he said.
Defence solicitor Catherine Tolan said her client misjudged the turn. She said she was very helpful at the scene and even hugged the other woman driver before returning to her own car to attend to her daughter.
Noting the guilty plea to Section 52 careless driving, Judge Fiona Lydon adjourned to the December sitting to allow gardaí to canvas for a victim impact statement.
Judge Lydon advised the defendant to undertake a Pro-Social driving course before sentencing.
Pictured: Sgt Damien Prendergast.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Rafting enterprise offers different view of Galway from its fast-flowing water
A new rafting experience will offer locals and visitors alike an opportunity to view Galway City ...
Galway primary pupils suffer from overcrowded classrooms
Almost half of all primary school pupils across Galway city and county are in classrooms with 25 ...
Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious incident in Tuam
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are appealing for witnesses to an incident in ...
Galway East TD calls for NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations to be scrapped.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O'Hara, has calle...
Galway City Hosts World Oyster Opening Championships This afternoon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRepresentatives from 15 countries are in Galway this ...
Tech duo quit their jobs after big $500,000 start-up boost
Two young entrepreneurs based in Galway have secured nearly half a million in funding to pursue t...
HSE expands care options for older people in Galway’s rural and island communities
A team of specialist geriatric practitioners are bringing care closer to home for Galway’s older ...
Budget 2026 can secure Ireland’s future against economic headwinds
By Mairead Connolly, Tax Partner, PwC Mid-West Region and Florita Dolly, Tax Director, PwC Mid-W...
Man airlifted to UHG following serious incident in Tuam town
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been seriously injured at an incident in Tu...