Motorist admits to careless driving

A part-time teacher pleaded guilty to careless driving after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision along the main road through South Conamara.

Kate Fennell of Cregg, Lahinch, Co Clare collided with an oncoming car on the R336 at Aille, Indreabhán on July 9, 2024.

Sergeant Damien Prendergast told Derrynea District Court that the driver was turning right off the R336, but she mistimed it and didn’t gauge the distance of the oncoming car, which she collided with.

Her daughter, aged nine at the time, was travelling with her.

Sgt Prendergast said the victim, the driver of the other car, suffered minor facial injuries in the incident investigated by Garda James Kelly.

All three were brought by ambulance to the Emergency Department of University Hospital Galway as a precaution, he said.

Sgt Prendergast confirmed the defendant had five previous road traffic convictions, including no insurance a decade ago. Insurance was in order for this incident, he said.

Defence solicitor Catherine Tolan said her client misjudged the turn. She said she was very helpful at the scene and even hugged the other woman driver before returning to her own car to attend to her daughter.

Noting the guilty plea to Section 52 careless driving, Judge Fiona Lydon adjourned to the December sitting to allow gardaí to canvas for a victim impact statement.

Judge Lydon advised the defendant to undertake a Pro-Social driving course before sentencing.

Pictured: Sgt Damien Prendergast.