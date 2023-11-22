Motion passed to limit Galway Airport gigs to six with review in Autumn 2024

A motion was passed at yesterday’s Galway City Council Meeting to limit the amount of gigs at Galway Airport next summer to six.

The motion was put forward by Councillor Mike Crowe, who said the gigs could pose a serious threat to the Galway International Arts Festival.





It also included a suggested review next autumn on future gigs to be held at the site.

Councillor Crowe says they’re worried about the knock-on effects in the coming years:

