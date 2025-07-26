Mother walks Knockma Hill in memory of each of the 796 babies buried

A mother and marathon runner who lives close to the Galway/Mayo border is set to complete a mammoth undertaking – climbing Knockma Hill 796 times in memory of the each and every baby who died in Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Hollymount native Anne Fahey Ronayne – who lives near Irishtown – began climbing Knockma, outside Tuam, on New Year’s Day 2023.

And she will complete her self-imposed, two-and-a-half year challenge this Saturday when she walks up the hill one last time to honour Patrick Derrane, who was five months old when he died.

He was also the first baby placed in the sewage system in August 1925 – almost exactly a century ago.

It also marks the start of the forensic excavation of the site being carried out by experts from the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, appointed by Government to oversee the recovery of remains.

“My goal was and is to climb Knockma 796 times to honour all 796 babies who are unaccounted for from the Tuam Mother and Baby Home,” she says.

“With this being the last climb, I have opened it out for people to join me – and I hope there will be a good crowd there,” she added.

On each climb, she has posted a video on social media, talking of the baby she is honouring with that walk – and she calculated that her total journey from start to finish will be approximately 3,200 kilometres by Sunday.

“During my climbs I recorded a little clip saying the baby’s name out loud and their age. I also keep a book with the dates and times of my climb and the name and age of the baby,” she says.

Anne is a woman of many talents; an employee of Mayo County Council,’ Community Project Worker with Mayo Sports Partnerships; a HSE-registered Wedding and Funeral Celebrant; a poet; an actor and director with the Ray Leonard Players – and a former contestant on Ireland’s Fittest Family with her husband Seamus and sons Josh and Jack.

She has been a regular participant in Gaelforce, has run numerous marathons, climbed Croagh Partrick for charity, and was a stalwart of ladies GAA for her local Davitts club.

She was inspired by historian Catherine Corless to undertake her personal tribute to the innocents – and in actual fact her climbs will have exceeded the number of babies reportedly buried there.

According to Catherine, there are also six mothers who are unaccounted for in Tuam – and I have done six additional climbs to honour these Mums, bringing the total climbs to 802,” she says.

“Mine is a personal journey to honour the little ones as well as an apology, but i have come to realise the importance of awareness in all of this. I have met so many people in the last year and a half who have the most incredible stories,” she adds.

This final climb will take place at Knockma this Saturday, July 26, at 1pm – and all are welcome to join.

You can also donate to Anne’s fundraiser for the Mayo Rape Crisis Centre in memory of the babies of Tuam Mother and Baby Home by going to https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/AnnieFaheyRonayne.

Pictured: Anne Fahey Ronayne…remembering the Tuam babies.