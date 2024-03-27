Galway mother and two daughters who died in crash named

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
A Galway mother and her two daughters from Moycullen who died in a road crash in Mayo yesterday have been named.
Una Bowden, who was 47, and her daughters Ciara, 14 and Saoirse, 11 died when their car collided with an articulated truck near Claremorris.
Post mortems of the deceased tool place this morning at Mayo University Hospital. The results of the post mortems have not been released “for operational reasons”.
Gardaí have continued to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly road users who may have dashcam footage.
(Photo supplied with consent of the family: Una, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden)
