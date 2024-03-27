Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The mother and her two young daughters who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris road crash are from Galway
Investigations are continuing this morning into the deaths on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris at 2pm, when the car they were travelling in was in collision with an articulated truck.
The mother is aged in her 30s while the little girls are under 10 and are understood to be from the West Galway area
The post Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
