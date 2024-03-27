  • Services

Services

Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway

Published:

Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway
Share story:

The mother and her two young daughters who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris road crash are from Galway

Investigations are continuing this morning into the deaths on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris at 2pm, when the car they were travelling in was in collision with an articulated truck.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The mother is aged in her 30s while the little girls are under 10 and are understood to be from the West Galway area

The post Mother and two daughters who died in Claremorris crash are from Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam

Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week They aim to provid...

no_space
Report advises Galway City and County Councils to review IT risk policy and procedures

Galway City and County Councils have both been advised to review their IT risk policy and procedu...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing development in Mountbellew

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Mountbel...

no_space
Kane sisters from Connemara to receive prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award

The Kane sisters from North Connemara are to receive a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 award They ar...

no_space
Two young people to represent Galway at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow

Two young people are to represent Galway city and county at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorro...

no_space
Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants

Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants. ‘Daróg̵...

no_space
Gardaí investigate spate of church burglaries in Connemara

Gardaí are investigating a spate of church burglaries in the Connemara area over a 6 day period l...

no_space
Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme

County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding th...

no_space
Garda appeal after men enter Doughiska home and assault family members

Oranmore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after family members were assaulted in their home in ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up