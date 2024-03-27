Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris crash have not yet been named.
Investigations are continuing into the deaths on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris at 2pm, when the car they were travelling in was in collision with an articulated fuel truck.
The mother is aged in her 30s while the girls are understood to be a 13 year-old and a 10 year-old.
The woman’s husband and father of the girls works abroad.
He has been informed of the tragedy and is now travelling home.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says Transport Infrastructure Ireland will carry out an inquest to see what can be learned from this crash.
The post Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
