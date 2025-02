This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The most popular baby names across Galway city and county in 2024 have been revealed.

In the city, Clara was the most popular girls name, while it was joint tie between Oisín and Jack for the boys.

While in the county, Rían was the most popular boys name, while Emily was the top choice for girls.

Nationally, Jack and Sophie were the top two choices, and Sean O Connor from the CSO outlines some of the big newcomers last year: