More time sought to build Ballinasloe crematorium

Plans have been submitted to the county council for an extension of planning permission for a crematorium in Ballinasloe.

BKT Construction, Kevin Tuohy, is seeking the extension for the building at Garbally Demense.

The development would include a crematorium building with a reflection room, ceremony room, cremator and other rooms and services.

It would also have a memorial garden with a memorial wall, ponds and walkways.

A decision is due from the county council on the extension of planning permission for the Ballinasloe crematorium in March.