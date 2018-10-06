More time granted to complete Headford housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been granted to complete a housing development in Headford.

Thomas Creaven has secured an extension of planning permission for 22 homes at Deerpark, which will form an extension to Deerpark Woods estate.

The planning permission will now expire in December 2021.

One condition of the extension of planning permission is that the developer must lodge a bond of 140 thousand euro to the council to secure the provision and completion of infrastructure such as lighting, roads and footpaths.