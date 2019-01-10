Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been permitted to build an extension to the endoscopy department at the Bon Secours Hospital in the city.
The proposed extension is to be located in the existing theatre courtyard.
The project seeks to demolish the Gate Lodge and attached concrete yard, located adjacent to the main hospital entrance.
For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…
More time granted to build extension to endoscopy department at Bon Secours Hospital in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been permitted to build an extension to the endoscopy department at the Bon Secours Hospital in the city.