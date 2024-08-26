More than half of Galway workers didn’t use all their holiday days last year.

That’s well above the national average, according to new research from FRS Recruitment.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

For those who had days remaining, 43 percent said they were paid for them, while 23 percent carried them forward.

Nationally, over 40 percent of workers didn’t take all their days last year.

General Manager Lynn McCormack says hybrid working may be to blame:

The post More than half of Galway workers didn’t take all their holiday days last year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.