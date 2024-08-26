More than half of Galway workers didn’t take all their holiday days last year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
More than half of Galway workers didn’t use all their holiday days last year.
That’s well above the national average, according to new research from FRS Recruitment.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
For those who had days remaining, 43 percent said they were paid for them, while 23 percent carried them forward.
Nationally, over 40 percent of workers didn’t take all their days last year.
General Manager Lynn McCormack says hybrid working may be to blame:
The post More than half of Galway workers didn’t take all their holiday days last year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation
University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for providing stude...
12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight
The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flood...
Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards
Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards. The Irish Heart Found...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of steel container coffee shop in Dunmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of retention permission for a...
Met Eireann pushes out yellow rain warning until 10 tonight
A status yellow rain warning will now come into effect for Galway at 10 o’ clock tonight. I...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 8
On the final episode, we take a look back at all the highlights and themes throughout Fake or Fac...
An Bord Pleanala approves clearance works on Rossaveal stream to prevent flooding of sportsground
An Bord Pleanala has approved clearance works on Rossaveal stream in Connemara. The works will be...
Status yellow rain warning for Galway this afternoon
Galway is in for another wet day, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect later toda...
Galway city and county sees higher than average rent inflation
Rents in both Galway city and county are rising at a faster rate than the national average in the...