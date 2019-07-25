More than €5m in residential sales recorded during auction

More than 50 properties – with a combined selling price in excess of €5 million – were sold at auction by O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers last week.

Auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan said the market is extremely busy at the moment in Galway.

“Properties do not stay on the market long and the demand is exceptional. There is huge interest particularly for ‘doer-uppers’ and development land as individuals look to secure a long-term home for themselves and their family and like to put their own stamp on their new home or renovate a secondhand purchase to make it their own.

He said the sales rate at the two-and-a-half-hour auction was “over 25 properties per hour”.

Among the properties sold were:

4A St. Anthony’s Terrace, Woodquay, Galway. A 0.035-acre site for future development which sold for €215,000, which was €15,000 in excess of the Advised Minimum Value.

Carraghy, Knockdoe, Claregalway. A large detached residence situated to an adjoining plot of 8.5 acres of land sold at its AMV of €300,000.

1 Clifton Crescent, Newcastle, Galway. A unique three-bed bungalow on the corner of a quiet cul de sac opposite Dangan sports facility. It sold at its AMV of €330,000.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.