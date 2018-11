Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been an uptake of Paternity Benefit by dads in Galway.

Nationally, over 50,000 men have availed of the two week payment since its introduction in September 2016.One thousand 133 fathers in Galway have drawn down the paternity benefit of 240 euro per week so far this year.

New government figures show that nationally 4,100 self-employed people availed of the benefit.

