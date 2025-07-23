More than 800 children on waiting list for disability support services in West and North West region

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

878 children are on Children Disability Network Team waiting lists across the West and North Western region.

The services are for children up to the age of 18, and include occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, social workers and speech and language therapists.

At the end of May, 324 children in the West and North West had been waiting over a year for assessment and support from CDNTs.

Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara says it’s not good enough that children are left waiting for these vital services.