  • Services

Services

More than 800 children on waiting list for disability support services in West and North West region

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

More than 800 children on waiting list for disability support services in West and North West region
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

878 children are on Children Disability Network Team waiting lists across the West and North Western region.

The services are for children up to the age of 18, and include occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, social workers and speech and language therapists.

At the end of May, 324 children in the West and North West had been waiting over a year for assessment and support from CDNTs.

Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara says it’s not good enough that children are left waiting for these vital services.

More like this:
no_space
Concern over AI in Oireachtas na Gaeilge competitions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe organisers of the highly regarded annual literary...

no_space
Two University of Galway students claim entrepreneur awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo University of Galway students have claimed awards...

no_space
4 year road ban for former Galway TD for refusal to give blood sample after arrest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Galway TD Colm Keaveney has been banned from d...

no_space
Six private water group schemes in West with repeat E.coli failures since 2023

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe EPA has revealed that the six private group water...

no_space
Approval for new office development in heart of Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been approved for a new offic...

no_space
Monivea Woods still need to be made safe after Storm Éowyn

Key walking paths are still inaccessible in Monivea Woods following the devastation caused by Sto...

no_space
Galway writer shortlisted for top prize ahead of World Fantasy Convention in Brighton

A Galway writer has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in the world of fantasy literature –...

no_space
Office of Public Works announce free admission day for National Heritage Week 2025

The Minister with responsibility for the OPW came west this week to highlight the fact that there...

no_space
Proposed Monivea solar farm described as "disaster" at council meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA proposed large-scale solar farm planned in the Moni...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up