More than 400 people on waiting list for Home Care in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

410 people are on a waiting list for Home Care in Galway.

That’s according to HSE figures obtained by Galway/Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane.

Of those waiting, over a hundred have been approved a new home care package for the first time, and are waiting to receive it.

While another 302 people have been approved for additional hours but are waiting to receive them.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane outlines what needs to be done by Government to tackle long waiting lists