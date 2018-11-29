More than 30 properties to go for auction

O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers will hold their final ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ auction of the year on December 14.

The catalogue will feature more than 40 properties, and according to auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan, open viewings have already been very busy.

He said the auction will offer something for everyone – first-time buyers, investors and owner-occupiers.

Among the properties for sale are:

1 Carragh Drive, Knocknacarra Road, Galway. A large family home offering 220 sq m of space, with views towards Galway Bay. Presented in good condition, it comprises of substantial sized reception and kitchen areas, along with a study room, five bedrooms, one en suite, family bathroom, separate utility room and guest toilet. There is ample off-street parking, an elevated garden space at the rear and manicured flower beds throughout the premises. The Advised Minimum Value is €575,000.

46 Whitestrand Park, Salthill. A wonderful five-bed semi-detached residence which could prove to be an excellent owner occupier residence or gilt-edged investment due to its exceptional location and ease of access to a host of amenities and services. The AMV is €350,000.

Adrigoole House, 186 Upper Salthill. A fine end-of-terrace house full of character and charm which could provide a delightful home. The location is second to none. The AMV is €275,000.

32 The Elms, Forster Street, Galway. A two-bed apartment within walking distance of Eyre Square, which would be ideal as a first home, holiday home or somewhere to downsize to. The AMV is €210,000.

76 Gleann Rua, Renmore, Galway. A four-bed semi-detached residence offering exceptional convenience for modern day living. The property is within walking distance of GMIT, Merlin Park Hospital, Ballyloughane Beach and a wide selection of shops located at the Wellpark and Briarhill shopping centres. The AMV is €260,000.

Barna Road, Knocknacarra, Galway. A 1.3-acre site adjacent to the junction with Cappagh Road. The AMV is €65,000.

Attymon Beg, Athenry. A large 4-bed detached house located on 7.29 acres of land. The property is in need of complete renovation. Accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen, utility, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. It is within walking distance of Attymon National School and the train station and five miles from the M6 motorway junction. The AMV is €175,000.

