More than 22 million euro collected in Local Property Tax in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 22 million euro was collected in Local Property Tax in Galway in 2018.

The latest figures from Revenue show that there was an average 98 per cent compliance rate in the city and county, in line with previous years.

Galway City Council collected 8.3 million euro in Local Property Tax in 2018 with a compliance rate of almost 99 per cent.

The county council collected 14.2 million euro with a 98 per cent compliance rate.

Almost 5 per cent of properties in the city and county were declared exempt from LPT in 2018.

The majority of LPT properties in the city were in the value band between 100 and 150 thousand euro.

In the county, the majority of properties for which LPT was paid was in the band up to 100 thousand euro.

Overall, the government raised over 455 million euro in Local Property Tax last year.

Dublin City is where the most LPT was collected at 69 million euro.