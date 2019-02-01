More than 200 jobs created at Udaras companies in Galway Gaeltacht in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht areas in Galway and Donegal saw the largest increases in employment in 2018 according to the latest report by Udarás na Gaeltachta.

Údarás supported employment in Galway is now at its highest level since 2000 at almost 3 thousand.

A total of 237 jobs were created in the Galway Gaeltacht in 2018, mainly in the healthcare product manufacturing and medical device sectors.

Jobs were also created in the film and T.V sectors.

589 new full-time jobs were created across all Údarás-supported companies in the country in 2018, a net increase of 122 jobs after job losses are taken into account.

There were also 30 new businesses created in 2018 and approval for 13 Gaeltacht language plans with a budget of 1.49 million euro.

Chief Executive of Údaás na Gaeltachta, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says client companies must be cautious despite employment levels increasing, given the unsettled economic forecast.