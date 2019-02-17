More than 10 thousand people expected to attend Galway Novena from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 10,000 people are expected to attend this years Galway Novena, which gets underway in the city tomorrow.

Now in it’s 38th year, this year’s event will focus on the theme of the ‘Joy of Love and Family Life Today’.

Ten thousand attendees, several hundred volunteers, 62 hymns and a redemptorist team of 12.

Just some of the numbers that’ll make up this years Galway Solemn Novena, which will get underway at Galway Cathedral tomorrow morning.

The overall theme for this year’s event – which runs from tomorrow until Tuesday the 26th – is family life in the modern day.

Weekday mass times are at 7.30am, 11am, 1.10pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm and 9pm.

While on Sunday, mass will be said at 9am, 10.30am, 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8pm.

Children will be blessed after all sessions on Sunday the 24th, while mass and anointing of the sick will take place on Saturday the 23rd at 11am.

Special candlelight mediation sessions will also take place at 10pm on Wednesday the 20th, and Monday the 25th.

Further details on this year’s Galway Solemn Novena can be found at galwaycathedral.ie.