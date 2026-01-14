More supports at hand for Galway MS sufferers

A Coffee Morning has helped to kickstart the revival of the newly reformed Galway Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of those living with Multiple Sclerosis across the city and county.

This revived local branch aims to bring vital services, support and advocacy directly to people in Galway who are affected by this chronic condition.

The relaunch of the Galway Branch was celebrated by members at a recent Coffee Morning sponsored by Alan Burke from O’Briens Café in Mervue IDA Business Park.

Multiple Sclerosis is a long-term neurological condition that affects the central nervous system—the brain and spinal cord.

With MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering (called myelin) around nerve fibres. This disrupts the signals that travel between the brain and the rest of the body, leading to a wide range of symptoms.

MS can vary greatly from person to person, but common symptoms include fatigue, speech & swallowing challenges; problems with balance or coordination; numbness or tingling sensations; vision difficulties; muscle weakness or spasms, and/or cognitive challenges such as memory or concentration issues.

It is typically diagnosed in young adults, and although there is currently no cure, advances in treatment and support services help people manage symptoms and maintain quality of life.

The newly established Galway Branch will work to provide local support services, information events, peer support opportunities, and assistance for individuals and families navigating life with MS. Importantly, all funds raised in Galway will stay in Galway. Every euro donated will go directly towards helping people in our local community who are affected by MS.

The branch is run by volunteers who are committed to making a positive difference. Community involvement—whether through volunteering, donations, or simply spreading awareness—will help ensure that the branch can continue to grow and serve those who need it most.

Galwegians can support the branch by attending local fundraising events, assisting with Church Gate Collections, and volunteering time or skills – as well as simply sharing information to raise awareness about MS and the work of the Galway branch. Further information is available by emailing galwaybranch@ms-society.ie.

Pictured: Galway Branch Chairperson Ann Hanley, Evelyn McDonagh, Owen Melia, Juliana O’Byrne and Tuam Branch Treasurer Mary Melia at the MS Coffee Morning.