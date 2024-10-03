More investment needed in Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare as WDC report highlights popularity of the region 

The Western Development Commission says more investment is needed to improve housing, roads, public transport, and broadband.

The call follows a report which shows remote and hybrid working has attracted more people to the region of Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare





It also shows that an increasing number of people who studied here in the west are staying or returning to the region for work.

In 2021, 56 per cent of those who studied in the west secured work in the region, up by more than a quarter since 1998.

Almost one third of people who use remote working hubs in the region say they relocated to the area since the Covid pandemic.

The Western Development Commission says the newly established Atlantic Technological University, and continued growth of the University of Galway, is helping young people stay closer to home.

Commission CEO, Allan Mulrooney, says remote and hybrid working has also attracted more people to the region:

The state body focused on economic growth in the west says housing is the biggest challenge facing the region.

Mr Mulrooney says more investment is needed to improve housing, roads, public transport, and broadband connections.

He points out working from home has benefits for the region as well as workers:

The WDC is also calling for more investment in the region as disposable incomes are 3-thousand euro below the national average.

Allan Mulrooney, says there are many opportunities if supports are provided.

