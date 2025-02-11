More clarity on future of Palás Cinema expected in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There could be more clarity on the future of the Palás Cinema in the city in the very near future.

It’s as Galway City Council is expecting a commercial appraisal report to be completed in the coming weeks.

The current operator announced in recent weeks that it was going to wind up operations due to sustaining considerable financial losses.

The cinema building itself is owned by Galway City Council and has proved controversial in the past, due to the millions of euro in taxpayers money that was used to complete it.

Councillor Niall McNelis says Palás is very important to Galway’s culture and identity – and it’s a major asset for the city.