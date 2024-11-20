More bus shelters to be in place in Connemara by end of the year

Local councillors have been told more bus shelters are to be in place in Connemara by year end.

County Council Senior Engineer, Donna Gibbon says there are 120 bus stops in the Connemara district and she outlined plans for additional stops.

While welcoming the bus stops and shelters, some Councillors raised issues about locations and safety.

Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoín welcomed this news but he instanced some difficulties.

A shelter, he said, would be needed along every mile of the road.

Chairperson, Councillor Thomas Welby said he agreed but how would this be achieved. A mile, he said, could be a step to far.

Ms Gibbons explained that 5 buses during 5 days per week is needed to qualify for stop, and a possible shelter.

Councillor Eileen Mannion raised concerns about Ballyconneely being left out in the cold by this yardstick and Councillor Máirtín Lee expressed similar concerns about the route from Leitir Mealláin to an Cheathrua Rua.

Whether its two or ten, shelter is needed, Councillor Lee said.

Ms Donna Gibbons stated that shelters would be in place in Moycullen by the end of this year and she stated that planning is afoot for shelters in Barna and an Spidéal.