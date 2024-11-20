  • Services

Services

More bus shelters to be in place in Connemara by end of the year

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

More bus shelters to be in place in Connemara by end of the year
Share story:

Local councillors have been told more bus shelters are to be in place in Connemara by year end.

County Council Senior Engineer, Donna Gibbon says there are 120 bus stops in the Connemara district and she outlined plans for additional stops.

While welcoming the bus stops and shelters, some Councillors raised issues about locations and safety.

Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoín welcomed this news but he instanced some difficulties.

A shelter, he said, would be needed along every mile of the road.

Chairperson, Councillor Thomas Welby said he agreed but how would this be achieved. A mile, he said, could be a step to far.

Ms Gibbons explained that 5 buses during 5 days per week is needed to qualify for stop, and a possible shelter.

Councillor Eileen Mannion raised concerns about Ballyconneely being left out in the cold by this yardstick and Councillor Máirtín Lee expressed similar concerns about the route from Leitir Mealláin to an Cheathrua Rua.

Whether its two or ten, shelter is needed, Councillor Lee said.

Ms Donna Gibbons stated that shelters would be in place in Moycullen by the end of this year and she stated that planning is afoot for shelters in Barna and an Spidéal.

More like this:
no_space
Public encouraged to donate towards Christmas lighting in Tuam area

The public are being encouraged to donate what they can to support Christmas lighting in the Tuam...

no_space
Call for City Council to scrap "dead duck" Christmas Park and Ride due to massive losses

There's a call for Galway City Council to scrap Christmas Park and Ride - which has been describe...

no_space
Honourary Degrees to be awarded by University of Galway this week

Ten people will receive Honourary Degrees of the University of Galway this week. It coincides wit...

no_space
Rejuvenation blueprint will trigger new era for village

A TOWN centre rejuvenation plan for An Cheathrú Rua – launched last Friday at the Conamara Area m...

no_space
Sight loss no barrier to marathon man Paul

By Aoibhe Connolly A 43-year-old Athenry man who lost most of his eyesight six years ago due t...

no_space
Quartet of supermarket staff clock up a remarkable 184 years at the coalface

At a time when food retailing is in so much flux, there is something redeeming, almost reassuring...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala may not begin reassessing Galway Ring Road until next year

It's now looking likely that An Bord Pleanala won't begin reassessing the Galway Ring Road projec...

no_space
City Council tight-lipped on rumours Galway Airport could be sold to fund fit-out of controversial Crown Square

Galway City Council has remained somewhat tight-lipped on rumours that the former Galway Airport ...

no_space
Galway teachers protest outside schools over proposed Leaving Cert changes

Teachers have been outside schools across Galway, and the country, this lunchtime, protesting ove...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up