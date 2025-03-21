  • Services

Moot court and drama master class to feature at University of Galway open day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Prospective students will get the chance to attend a moot court and a drama masterclass at tomorrow’s University of Galway open day.

The Spring undergraduate day will offer four exhibition spaces and over 80 course talks, along with face-to face guidance from lecturers and students.

There will also be special sessions for those interested in medicine, law, drama, sports, marine, engineering and science.

The open day takes place tomorrow from 9AM until 3PM, and advance registration is required on the university’s website.

