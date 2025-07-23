Monivea Woods still need to be made safe after Storm Éowyn

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Key walking paths are still inaccessible in Monivea Woods following the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn – all of five and a half months ago.
That has led to new Cllr Sean Broderick to call for the clearance operation be accelerated at this popular facility that is use by walkers, particularly at the weekends.
The Athenry-Oranmore Area councillor wants Coillte to speed up the clean-up of the woodland which was once part of the ffrench estate and was left to the nation by the family on the death of Miss Cathleen ffrench.
One of the main features in the forest is the ffrench family mausoleum which is still as impressive as it was when it was constructed in 1900.
The forest is well served by public paths and locals say that a visit to the well-preserved ice-house is a must as anyone exploring the coniferous areas that are liberally interspersed with shady broadleaves.
“Monivea Woods is an essential part of community life here. People rely on it for recreation and well-being, but some sections remain inaccessible due to storm damage, fallen trees and debris, “ said Cllr Broderick.
“While some efforts have been made, progress has been far too slow, and residents are rightly frustrated,” he added.
In addition to calling for faster path clearing and safety work within the woods, Cllr Broderick has also raised serious concerns about the condition of roadside trees — particularly along the Monivea to Menlough stretch — which he says are now hanging dangerously over the road following recent storms.
“Coillte has a clear responsibility to ensure trees along public routes are properly maintained and cut back,” he said.
“Right now, there are several stretches where branches are overhanging dangerously close to the road. It’s a serious safety risk, especially during windy conditions.
“We saw during the storm how easily communities like Monivea, Menlough and others can become isolated when trees fall and block key routes. We cannot allow that to happen again due to inaction or poor maintenance. Prevention is essential – not just reaction.”
Pictured: Cllr Sean Broderick at Monivea Woods where an urgent clean-up is demanded.
